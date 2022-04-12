NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Vermont

NOVUS Glass has welcomed a new franchise, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans, Vermont, to its growing network of advanced glass repair and replacement centers in the U.S.

NOVUS Glass of St. Albans technicians Josh Strong, Dakota Phenix and Joseph Deslauriers NOVUS Glass of St. Albans is a fully equipped facility with cutting-edge windshield repair and replacement tools and technologies. The location has a team of highly skilled technicians with extensive industry experience in handling all types of glass repair and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) glass calibration. In addition, the location offers a mobile van offering glass repair services as per the customer’s convenience. With years of experience in customer service, logistics and everything automotive, NOVUS Glass of St. Albans technicians Josh Strong, Dakota Phenix and Joseph Deslauriers are set to play an integral role in the success and future growth of the windshield repair and replacement industry in the New England area.

“NOVUS Glass is well known in the industry for innovation in auto glass services and as pioneers of windshield repair,” said Deslauriers. “As NOVUS was looking to expand its network in New England, we saw an opportunity to deliver quality windshield repair and replacement services to our community and surrounding areas.” Taking on the management and daily operations of the business, the NOVUS Glass of St. Albans team is determined to deliver optimum levels of customer service, quality work and dependability to the neighboring communities. With over 100 years of combined experience in the automotive industry, the St. Albans team is eager to cultivate a successful NOVUS Glass business for years to come.

“With NOVUS Glass, we are confident we can deliver fast, superior service at a great price, making us the one-stop-shop for drivers in Franklin County, Vermont and beyond,” said Phenix. With generations of industry experience stretching back to the 1950s, the St. Albans team understands the importance of value, convenience and superior customer service. Proud Vermonters, they look forward to exploring opportunities for growth and creating jobs in Franklin County. “We focus on staff development and growth, encouraging our fellow production team members to achieve their long-term goals and ambitions,” Deslauriers said. “There’s a huge demand for advanced glass repair and replacement services in New England, and we anticipate strong growth for NOVUS Glass in the region.”

