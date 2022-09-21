 NOVUS Glass Welcomes NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Va.
NOVUS Glass Welcomes NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Va.

Consolidators

NOVUS Glass Welcomes NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Va.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

NOVUS Glass has welcomed NOVUS Glass of Richmond, Va., to its national network of auto glass service centers. The location offers both in-store and mobile auto glass services.

Click Here to Read More
NOVUS Glass owners Avery and Jennifer Andrews have deep roots in the greater Richmond community and a strong background in entrepreneurship.

Owners Avery and Jennifer Andrews have deep roots in the greater Richmond community and a strong background in entrepreneurship. They previously owned and managed a mixed fleet of tractors and straight trucks, which inspired their decision to join NOVUS Glass as a franchisee.

“Through our personal experiences in the trucking industry, we recognized the constant need for quality windshield replacement services in our area,” said Avery. “However, we were frustrated by a lack of reliable providers willing to take our business. For example, a truck with a badly broken headlight that takes weeks to fix could be out of commission for a long time, which is costly to the business.”

NOVUS Glass of Richmond will initially provide windshield repair and replacement, headlight polishing and restorations, and Aquapel rain-repellant glass treatment services. As the team becomes seasoned, they will explore glass tinting and possibly flat glass installations.

“We’re in this for the long haul because we know this community needs reliable and convenient glass service,” said Jennifer. “We believe in taking an honest and educational approach with our customers, presenting them with facts to guide them in making the best decision for their circumstances. We want to make sure that our customers feel they can trust us to take care of their vehicle.”

Added NOVUS North America Vice President of Operations Ted Andersen, “We’re delighted that Avery and Jennifer Andrews chose to join the NOVUS Glass network of family-owned businesses. We’re confident that they will provide quality auto glass repair and replacement services to customers in Richmond, Va., and make a difference in their community.”

