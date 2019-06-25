NSF International Discontinues Automotive Parts Certification Programs

NSF International has announced it will discontinue its Automotive Parts Certification Program (APCP) and affiliated automotive certification and registration programs effective Sept. 30, 2019.

“NSF International continually evaluates its programs and services, and we considered many factors when making this decision,” said Lori Bestervelt, executive vice president and chief technical officer of NSF International. “Ultimately, we are choosing to focus on programs and services that are more directly aligned with our long-term, strategic vision for the organization.”

The following NSF programs and protocols will be discontinued on Sept. 30, 2019:

APCP NSF Protocol P367 Light Duty Multi-Purpose Vehicle Step Bumper NSF Protocol P368 Vehicle Reinforcing Beam (Rebar) NSF Protocol P369 Vehicle Bumper Brackets NSF Protocol P370 Vehicle Energy Absorber NSF Protocol P371 Front Bumper – Multi Purpose Vehicle NSF Protocol P377 Automotive Exterior Lighting Parts NSF Protocol P378 Automotive Exterior Plastic Body Parts NSF Protocol P379 Automotive Exterior Sheet Metal Body Parts NSF Protocol P472 Front and Rear Bumper Proximity Sensors NSF Protocol P471 Radiator Support Assemblies NSF Protocol P474 Rearview Cameras

Automotive Collision Repair Shop Certification NSF Protocol P458

Automotive Parts Distributor Certification NSF Protocol P394

Automotive Recycler Certification NSF Protocol P470 NSF Protocol P482

Mirror Registration NSF Protocol R492

Camera Registration NSF Protocol R494

Reconditioned Parts Certification NSF Protocol P509 NSF Protocol P510 NSF Protocol P511 NSF Protocol P512

Automotive Coating-Substrate Registration NSF Registration R491

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor Registration NSF Protocol P436



NSF certified parts that meet all applicable NSF certification requirements and are manufactured on or before Sept. 30, 2019 will be considered “NSF certified” for the lifetime of the part. Manufacturers of NSF certified parts may continue selling existing inventories of NSF certified parts after Sept. 30, 2019 as long as the parts meet all requirements and were manufactured on or before Sept. 30, 2019. Parts manufactured after Sept. 30, 2019 are not certified nor eligible to be certified. Any use of a sticker bearing the NSF mark on parts manufactured after Sept. 30, 2019 is prohibited and such marked parts are not certified.

NSF certified distributors, repair shops and recyclers that meet all requirements of certification will remain certified through Sept. 30, 2019. After that time, they must discontinue use of the NSF certification mark in advertisements and marketing material.

For more information, contact [email protected].