Connect with us

News

NTSB Chair Calls for New Approach to Highway Safety

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer L. Homendy is calling for a fundamental change in the nation’s approach to highway safety in the face of increasing crash and fatality numbers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In a keynote address to the recent Governors Highway Safety Association conference, Homendy said the “Safe System” approach to highway safety embraced by other nations has led to reduced fatalities and crashes. Moving to a Safe System approach is on the NTSB’s Most Wanted List of transportation improvements.

“The carnage on our roads has to stop. You know it, and I know it,” Homendy told safety advocates. “The current approach, which favors automobiles and punishes only drivers for crashes, is clearly not working. If we are going to get to zero fatalities, we will have to do something different.”

Advertisement

Homendy, sworn in last month as the 15th chair of the NTSB, has long championed the Safe System approach. She is hosting a series of roundtable discussions on the approach this year.

Homendy said national highway safety numbers from last year showed we are going in the wrong direction: Alcohol-involved crashes up 9%, speeding-related crashes up 11%, motorcycle fatalities up 9% and occupant ejections up 20%.

“The Safe System approach is a shift in the way we think about traffic safety,” Homendy said. “We’ve spent decades planning, designing, building and operating our road system for the efficient movement of people and goods, rather than safety. And we’ve spent decades developing countermeasures and behavioral interventions that are targeted at individuals, rather than the entire system. Let’s take speeding. Does the responsibility for speeding just fall on the driver or did the system, as a whole, fail that driver? Did the road design encourage high speeds? How about ill-conceived federal guidance that leads to ever-increasing speed limits in states? How about states which fail to give local authorities the ability to set lower speed limits? Vehicle manufacturers who design vehicles that can exceed 100 mph or that have no speed limiters. The Safe System approach considers all this and more.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Empire Auto Parts Expands in Georgia

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Advertisement

on

NTSB Chair Calls for New Approach to Highway Safety

on

FinishMaster's Hood Master Exhibit Set for Indianapolis

on

Crash Champions Adds New Locations in New Jersey, Wisconsin

on

WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: FinishMaster’s Hood Master Exhibit Set for Indianapolis

Sponsored Content: Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

News: NTSB Chair Calls for New Approach to Highway Safety

Products: BendPak Introduces EV Battery Pack/Powertrain Lifting System

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds New Locations in New Jersey, Wisconsin
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Matrix System Automotive Finishes

Matrix System Automotive Finishes
Contact: David BrunoriFax: 330-830-6005Phone: 330-830-6000
850 Lass Rd. Building E, Walled Lake MI 48390
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

Four Top Paid Search Strategies for Collision Shops

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station
Connect
BodyShop Business