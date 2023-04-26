 NTSB Commends FCC Action on V2X Technology Development

NTSB Commends FCC Action on V2X Technology Development

V2X technology relies on direct communication between vehicles, and between vehicles, infrastructure and other road users such as motorcycles, bicyclists and pedestrians to prevent crashes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

​The NTSB is welcoming recent action by the Federal Communications Commission to grant a necessary waiver to allow two states, three automakers and nine technology suppliers to begin deployment of vehicle-to-everything, or V2X, technology across U.S. roads and highways.

“The best way to reduce the incomprehensible and unacceptable death toll on U.S. roads — nearly 43,000 lives lost last year alone — is to prevent crashes before they occur,” said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB. “That’s why, for nearly three decades, the NTSB has advocated for collision-avoidance and connected-vehicle technologies that rely on radio spectrum made available by the FCC. We applaud the FCC for granting the waiver for C-V2X development, which newly empowers auto manufacturers, infrastructure owner-operators and others to get this lifesaving technology onto our roads sooner.”

V2X technology relies on direct communication between vehicles, and between vehicles, infrastructure and other road users such as motorcycles, bicyclists and pedestrians to prevent crashes. The NTSB has a long history of advocating for V2X technologies, starting in 1995, when it asked the FCC to allocate a dedicated spectrum for transportation safety applications.

“This is a significant step forward,” said Michael Graham, member of the NTSB. “V2X is one of the most promising lifesaving technologies available today, and these waivers allow state DOTs and automakers to continue development, begin deployment and, finally, begin achieving that safety promise. I also encourage the Department of Transportation and NHTSA to further support the nationwide deployment of this lifesaving technology.”

More resources on V2X technology and its safety benefits can be found on the NTSB’s website.

