The National Transportation Safety Board announced it has finalized its 2021-2022 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements during a recent board meeting.

The five-member board voted to include 10 items in the 2021-2022 Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements:

Require and verify the effectiveness of safety management systems in all revenue passenger carrying aviation operations

Prevent alcohol and other drug-impaired driving

Require collision avoidance and connected vehicle technologies on all vehicles

Eliminate distracted driving

Implement a comprehensive strategy to eliminate speeding-related crashes

Install crash-resistant recorders and establish flight data monitoring programs

Protect vulnerable road users through a safe system approach

Improve pipeline leak detection and mitigation

Improve rail worker safety (page/content under development)

Improve passenger and fishing vessel safety (page/content under development)

Since 1990, the NTSB has used its Most Wanted List as the principal advocacy tool to build support for the implementation of NTSB-issued safety recommendations associated with the list.

“Board members of the NTSB and our advocacy team continuously seek opportunities to communicate about items on our Most Wanted List,” said Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the NTSB. “As we begin advocacy efforts for the 2021-2022 Most Wanted List, we call upon our advocacy partners to amplify our safety messages and help us bring about the safety improvements that will make transportation safer for us all.”