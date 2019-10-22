NuGen IT Executive to Present “The Future DRP” at SEMA

NuGen IT announced that Pete Tagliapietra, business development leader of the company, will present “The Future DRP… Is There One?” during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Tagliapietra’s presentation is part of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series and will take place on Monday, Nov. 4, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Upper North Hall N237.

“The business environment is changing for independent collision repairers,” said Taglipietra. “Insurers continue to reduce direct repair program (DRP) infrastructure and rely more on MSOs and other auto claims processing methods. Many independent repair shops are finding that DRPs are no longer obtainable.”

In addition, vehicle manufacturers are now focusing on certified repair shop networks and telematics to control and manage where and how their brand vehicles get repaired. As a result, Tagliapietra said that collision repairers will need to look at new ways to grow and be sustainable in the future.

During his session, Tagliapietra will explain how independent repair shops can stay formidable with these paradigm shifts. He will also provide insight into what independent repairers must consider to remain viable in their local markets.

“Repairers can no longer rely on word-of-mouth or longstanding advertising methods to attract new customers,” he said. “It’s going to be critical for shop owners and managers to step out of their comfort zone.”

The session will include discussion about the benefits of joining an OEM network and leveraging digital marketing methods. A communications professional will also talk about current and future marketing strategies for collision repair businesses.

For more information about this session and to register, click here.