NWACA Collision Training Expo a Success

The Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA) announced it recently held its first-ever Collision Training Expo (CTE) at Clover Park Technical School in Lakewood, Wash.

The CTE was an all-day training event designed for collision shops, by collision shops. The classes consisted of training for management/owners, estimators and technicians from trainers from some of the leading industry names like CCC, Wesco, ATI, Elitek, 3M and LDC Equipment. Several of the classes held were hands-on, which is unique for a training event such as this one. Plus, all of the classes that were held were well-received by the attendees.

Classes at the Collision Training Expo consisted of training for management/owners, estimators and technicians.

“This first CTE was a huge success and is the foundation which they will build on for next year’s CTE 2024,” said Micah Strom, collision chair of the NWACA. “The feedback given by the attendees was incredible and concreted the vision of CTE and the need for a training event like this.”

Training at the expo was offered by companies like CCC, Wesco, ATI, Elitek, 3M and LDC Equipment.

If you’re interested in participating in next year’s CTE as an attendee, trainer or sponsor, contact

Brenda Wolslegel at [email protected] or (253)-653-2334.