OEC Recognized as Center of Excellence for 11th Straight Year

OEConnection LLC (OEC), a leading technology employer in Northeast Ohio, has been certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal for the 11th year in a row. The Center of Excellence Award recognizes quality and cost-efficiency of contact centers throughout North America by evaluating their key metrics against industry peers.

Based on objective and quantitative metrics which are audited and validated by researchers from BenchmarkPortal, the Center of Excellence designation is awarded to customer service call centers that rank in the top 10 percent of call centers surveyed. It is a unique certification because it is attained strictly “by the numbers.”

“Our Customer Success functions continue to differentiate OEC from other software providers in the automotive technology space,” said Ron Coill, president and COO, OEC North America. “For 11 years, we have been able to proudly say that our customer support team is among the best in the nation.”

Added John Haluch, OEC Director, Customer Success, “I could not be more proud of the customer support team. The fact that we have been a Center of Excellence for over a decade is a true testament to the dedication of the team, and proves our commitment to providing our customers with an excellent experience, no matter if they reach us through phone, email, chat or access our Support Center.”

“Contact centers that achieve certification are remarkable in their ability to balance a commitment to service excellence with cost-effective service strategies,” said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal. “We applaud their commitment to superior customer service.”

