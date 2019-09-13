OEConnection Recognized as Top Workplace

OEConnection LLC (OEC), a leading technology employer in Northeast Ohio, has been recognized by ERC as one of Northeast Ohio’s 99 best places to work for the 16th consecutive year. NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program that honors 99 Northeast Ohio top workplaces that excel in talent attraction and retention and provide challenging and meaningful work, competitive compensation and strong organizational support. Developed in 1999 by ERC, the program consists of an extensive application that evaluates organizational practices in a variety of categories.

“We are thrilled to once again be named to the ERC Northcoast 99 list of the top workplaces in northeast Ohio,” said Amy French, OEC executive vice president of human resources. “It is rewarding to be recognized for our workplace culture. It’s our employees that make us an employer-of-choice and this recognition would not be possible without their dedication, hard work and ongoing contributions.”

OEC was honored during the NorthCoast 99 Awards banquet on Wednesday, September 11. OEC congratulated all 2019 NorthCoast 99 Award recipients.