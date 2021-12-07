 Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

on

V8 Speed & Resto Shop: Film It. Edit It. Host It.

on

Bill’s Auto Body: Owner Drives Toward $1 Million in Early 30s

on

Sean Donohue Back as Publisher of BodyShop Business
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

Associations: First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

News: TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

People: Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

People

Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

Collision repair student Olivia Peterson applied for a scholarship through CREF and had no clue how far that simple action would take her in a short span of time.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

When Olivia Peterson, a collision repair student at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., applied for a scholarship through the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) earlier this year, she had no clue how far that simple action would take her in a short span of time.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Chosen to receive a $2,500 scholarship from Gerber Collision & Glass, a division of the Boyd Group, Inc., in partnership with CREF, Peterson expressed her gratitude “for the investment in my future that this scholarship provides. By becoming a technician in the auto collision field, I hope that my actions will empower more women to pursue their own careers with cars, and this scholarship will ultimately help me realize this dream.”

A Dream Come True

Dreams have a funny way of coming true sooner than expected – or at least, that was true in this instance. Peterson applied for an internship at Gerber through their Technician Development Program (TDP) because she felt that “Gerber’s reputable, structured program would provide me with the best education for my new collision repair career.”

Advertisement

“Olivia is a fantastic employee who continues to amaze us,” said Luke Martin, technician development program school liaison for Gerber’s TDP. “Her work ethic is top-notch, and she has been an integral part of the Gerber team since day one. The drive that she shows for this position is something we hope to instill in all our employees.”

Peterson has learned a lot and acquired many new skills since joining Gerber.

“The best part of the TDP is the real-world experience,” she said. “Some aspects of the industry are impossible to accurately replicate in a traditional classroom environment. There is no better way to learn collision repair skills than in the actual environment in which you will be performing the work.

Advertisement

“Being an apprentice at Gerber has made me feel very confident in my abilities to succeed in this industry. I started out with very little automotive repair experience, and I am amazed by how much progress I’ve made and how much I’ve learned in such a short amount of time. I have a very realistic expectation of how the industry functions because I am immersed in it every day as an apprentice. The program teaches a wide variety of repair techniques that reflect the current I-CAR standard procedures, allowing future technicians to be prepared to handle anything that comes their way.”

Advertisement

National Apprenticeship Month

In honor of National Apprenticeship Month in November, Gerber featured several apprentices, including Peterson, on its social media platforms in recognition of their efforts and successes.

“These students are going to be the next workforce and will become an integral part of keeping this industry alive and well,” said Martin. “The demand for workers in the collision industry is steadily increasing, and the more relationships we can create to better support students, the better we can prepare for this increasing demand.”

Challenges

The collision repair industry definitely faces its share of demands, but Peterson embraces it all, for better or worse, offering advice for other students and apprentices: “Do not shy away from any challenges! Some repairs can appear quite intimidating, but these are the repairs on which you will experience the most personal growth and which will serve you the most benefit throughout your career.”

Advertisement

Getting Involved with CREF

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation, founded in 1991, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities. For information on how to donate to programs supported by the Education Foundation, visit CollisionEducationFoundation.org.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: This Body Shop Owner Is Officially Unretired

People: Questions and Answers from the Collision Repair Industry

People: New Car Book Raises Funds for Female Collision Students

People: Babcox Mourns Passing of Tim Fritz, Longtime Editor and Friend

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business