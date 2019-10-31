Online registration for the 2019 MSO Symposium, taking place on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay, ends Nov. 1. Join executives from the largest and most influential collision repair facilities in North America at this exclusive annual event.

This year’s half-day conference encompasses networking opportunities and an action-packed agenda. Leading companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Caliber Collision, Certified Collison Group, DrivenBrands, Gerber Collision & Glass, Allstate, CCC and Uber will be sending representatives to speak directly to this year’s attendees.

The MSO Symposium is a meeting exclusive in nature, as it better enables those working within multi-shop operations (MSOs) and other successful repair facilities within the industry to gather in a trusted environment to discover opportunities, establish important relationships, and secure pertinent knowledge on trends and topics influencing their businesses.

“The MSO Symposium is an event like no other,” said Darrell Amberson, president of LaMettry’s Collision and moderator for the 2019 event. “It is exceedingly informative with industry data, particularly as it pertains to MSOs. The MSO Symposium is a rare opportunity to learn from some of the largest repairers and further understand what they have done to navigate the challenges we experience.”

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing and content are directed by industry-leading executives who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

If interested in attending the 2019 event, be sure to complete your one-page, online registration application here. Space permitting, on-site registration will be available at the North Convention Center of Mandalay Bay beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.

For more information, contact Jennie Lenk at [email protected] or Brian Nessen at [email protected].