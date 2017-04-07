Body Shop Business
Repair/Scanning
ago

Onslaught of Vehicle Technology Drives Need for Diagnostic Scanning in Collision Repair

Josh Cable

Josh Cable,administrator

View bio

Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

Mascari Auto Center: Much More than a Collision Repair Business

BASF Sponsors SkillsUSA, WorldSkills Competitions

GM’s Quest to be a Leader in Autonomous Vehicles Highlighted in New York Times Piece

Insurers at their Worst: What Collision Repairers Can Learn from ‘Ugly’ Court Cases

Federal Judge Dismisses Collision Repairers’ Racketeering Claims Against Insurance Companies

Mascari Auto Center: Much More than a Collision Repair Business

BASF Sponsors SkillsUSA, WorldSkills Competitions

Jake Rodenroth of asTech talks to collision repairers during an Automotive Service Association scan-tool workshop at Centerline CARSTAR Collision in Strongsville, Ohio.

Gesture control. Inflatable seat belts. Adaptive steering. Remote-control parking. Rearview mirrors with streaming HD video.

These are some of the high-tech safety and convenience features found on today’s vehicles. While advanced driver-assist systems might be making life easier for drivers, they’re making things much more complicated for collision repairers.

“New high-end vehicles have up to 100 million lines of code,” said Jake Rodenroth, director of client services for asTech. “There are only 60 million lines of code in all of Facebook. So these are very complex machines that we’re working on.”

During a presentation at Centerline CARSTAR Collision in Strongsville, Ohio, Rodenroth talked about the changing landscape of collision repair, the ever-growing sophistication of vehicles and the importance of plugging into OEM repair procedures by performing pre- and post-repair diagnostic scans.

Using asTech reports as examples – the company performs 10,000 vehicle scans a month – Rodenroth asserted that collision repairers “can’t just start taking things off and banging on cars anymore.”

Take a battery disconnect. Once a straightforward operation requiring not much more than a 10-millimeter wrench, Rodenroth noted that on a 2011 Nissan Armada, the OEM repair procedures also call for resetting the electronic components.

“Now I have a chart of things I must do,” Rodenroth said. “That includes idle air relearn for the fuel injection, steering angle neutral-position relearn, automatic back door initialization and sunroof initialization. Then it talks about the radio presets.

“These are additional steps because I disconnected the battery, and we disconnect a lot of batteries in this business. It will only become more important on these newer vehicles.”

Scan Whole Vehicles

Rodenroth emphasized that when body shops perform pre-repair scans, they should scan whole vehicles, not partially disassembled vehicles.

“You want to know what the vehicle came in with when it was dropped off, and you want to know what it’s going to leave with when it’s fully assembled,” he said. “If it has parts hanging off of it, you’re going to have fault codes stored in the car.”

Case in point: The pre-repair asTech scan for a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid showed 11 fault codes; the post-repair scan showed 41 codes.

“We introduced 30 fault codes to this vehicle because of the nature of our business,” Rodenroth said. “We disassemble way down there, then we do body repair over here, then we paint it over there, and then we take it outside, and then we clean it over here. These cars don’t know that they’re in a body shop.”

As vehicles continue to become more sophisticated, Rodenroth offered these additional suggestions for collision repairers:

  • Make sure your file tells the story. Use before-and-after photos, scan-tool reports and OEM repair procedures to document the steps you’ve taken to properly repair a vehicle. “It’s a bad feeling if you’re sitting in litigation over a diminished-value claim – or hopefully not an injury or death – and your file doesn’t tell the story,” Rodenroth said.
  • Check ALLDATA. For every vehicle that you repair, check ALLDATA for the required repair procedures and inspections. Type in the word “relearn” for a “cheat sheet” of the programming and re-initialization procedures. “Now you can look at the area of the vehicle that you’ve repaired and have documentation to show point of impact,” Rodenroth explained.
  • Conduct test drives. “Certain control modules like TPMS, traction control, ABS and blind-spot monitors don’t go active until wheel-speed data has been achieved,” Rodenroth explained. “In Toyota’s case, the blind-spot monitor in drive doesn’t go active until 17 miles per hour.”

Earlier in the week, Plano, Texas-based Repairify – the parent company of asTech – announced that it has acquired three firms that provide mobile automotive diagnostic services. Rodenroth noted that the deals are part of the company’s long-term goal to be “a complete solution to our collision ships.”

“A lot of people think we’re a scan-tool company,” Rodenroth added. “We’re a 100 percent service company.”

 

 

 

  • CYCLE TIMES…
    PRE & POST SCANNING…
    TEST DRIVES…
    DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES/UPDATES…

    These are just some of the items that we are looking at currently. With OEM’s publishing Position Statements on Pre & Post Scans when does the wheel really begin to move? The wheel being “Payment”. Does anyone see insurance beginning to sell Scanning Coverages in the future?

    Thing is, OEM’s have position statements on many various areas and they have not been heeded. So, why will scanning be any different?

    LIABILITY…

    Not having a safety feature up and running properly after a repair because a post scan was not able to be billed out, even though ________ Automotive Maker says it is “MANDATORY”, opens up liability to the last person/shop to touch that vehicle…correct? That being said, does the insurance expect that the shop is just going to do this operation and not bill out for it? Are we to ask the customer to pay for it or sign a waiver that basically says…”Drive at your own risk”?

    What about the dealerships? Used car lots especially. Are they performing scans to see what codes are stored in the memory?
    “Nope, never been in an accident.” Never mind all the fault codes in the memory that you cannot see because there is not a light on. Please buy this automobile and drive in ignorant bliss. Maybe dealerships are now making it part of the 100 plus point safety inspection, how about independents? When I go to buy a Pre-Owned Vehicle I guess I better bring my scan tool. Forget the CarFax…show me the code history!

    Who is having conversations with whom on this subject? I am willing to be wrong here, but it feels like we are WAY behind the curve on this pre & post scan subject.

    Thoughts?….

Show Full Article