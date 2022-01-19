 Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership
News

Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

1Collision, a national group of independently owned collision repair centers, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS DriveSafe collision scanning solution to its network of affiliate locations.

1Collision worked with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, to create an efficient workflow process for DriveSafe — allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OEM scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. DriveSafe is fully integrated with CCC ONE software and data to provide shops with one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all.

“Opus IVS is proud to be the collision solution for 1Collision and is looking forward to supporting its affiliates across the U.S. with diagnostic scanning, calibration, remote programming and live expert support,” said Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS. “Our team has provided OEM-endorsed solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. Our DriveSafe product provides collision repair facilities with the capability for aftermarket quick-scanning, OEM-endorsed scanning, programming and ADAS calibrations backed by live diagnostic support to complete a quality repair — all coupled with the ability to easily document the results. We are pleased that 1Collision selected Opus IVS to bring solutions to their affiliate partners that support the future of repairing advanced vehicles.”

Added 1Collision Network President and COO Jim Keller, “1Collision Network affiliates are dedicated to being the preferred collision repair centers in the market areas they serve. We are excited to partner with Opus IVS, a leader in OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology and remote programming and support, to provide our affiliates with a first-class, OEM-endorsed diagnostic tool to help complete high-quality, safe and proper repairs in a timely and customer-friendly manner. The Opus IVS DriveSafe solution totally supports our focus on constantly improving the auto body repair process and utilizing our unique SMART Performance System to deliver the results, technical training and management expertise that insurers require.”

