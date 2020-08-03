Opus IVS Awarded Patent for Pass-Thru Remote Diagnostic System

Opus IVS announced it has just been awarded patent 10,719,813 for a pass-thru remote diagnostic system. This invention was created by Bluelink, which was acquired by Opus IVS in 2019, with a patent priority date of September 2010. In the past two decades, the Bluelink team has pioneered innovations that would allow a technician to remotely diagnose a vehicle using J2534 and other standards.

“Simply having access to scan tools and software in today’s service bay is no longer enough,” said Bob Beckmann, Strategic Technologies for Opus IVS and founder of Bluelink. “Efficient delivery of manufacturer-recommended diagnostic software, procedures and technical assistance is critical today to ensure safe and proper repairs.”

The patented technology developed by Bluelink has been utilized by Opus IVS to remotely deliver diagnostic repair guidance and programming services from seven call centers with over 100 expert technicians.

“Opus IVS employs a number of technologies to deliver OE diagnostic capabilities, flash programming, support and pre/post scanning to aftermarket mechanical and collision shops,” said Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS. “The Bluelink technology has allowed us to increase our brand coverage and speed at which we can help customers. I am very proud of the Bluelink founders for this achievement, and look forward to the continued innovations with them now on the IVS engineering team.”