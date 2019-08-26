Opus’ IVS Division Acquires BlueLink

Drew Technologies, Inc., part of the IVS division of Opus Group AB, announced it has acquired BlueLink Diagnostic Solutions, a leading vehicle diagnostics provider.

BlueLink’s technology and operations will be integrated into the offerings of Drew Technologies and Autologic. Existing products offered under the BlueLink brand will be supported and further developed by Opus’ IVS division.

“I am excited to welcome BlueLink into the Opus family,” said Brian Herron, president of the IVS Division. “Drew Technologies and Autologic have used BlueLink technology for several years. BlueLink was founded in 2005 and developed specialized remote vehicle diagnostics technology and services, perfectly complementing the current Opus IVS offering. Opus IVS products and services are already utilizing BlueLink’s patent-pending technology to assist our customers. We are excited to bring the BlueLink and Opus IVS teams together and leverage engineering synergies to accelerate vehicle diagnostics technology that will help our customers better service intelligent vehicles.

“Beyond the technology potential, the highly qualified expert technicians at BlueLink’s North Carolina call center will help Opus IVS to deliver quality services to our customers. With this acquisition, Opus IVS now has four call centers in North America, employing over 100 trained and experienced technicians.”