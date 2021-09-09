Connect with us

Opus IVS Launches Lucky Scan Giveaway

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Opus IVS announced it is launching a Lucky Scan Giveaway where two lucky winners will receive a state-of-the-art HDTV.

OPUS IVS will draw one “lucky scan” ticket per month in September and October to award each winner one of two 77-inch LG Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TVs.

“We’re helping shops meet the challenge of performing safe repairs efficiently through our diagnostic scanning, calibration, programming and live expert support services,” said Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS. “The ‘Lucky Scan Giveaway’ just gives them a fun opportunity to win another form of state-of-the-art technology.”

Opus IVS customers are automatically entered into the drawings with each OE or QuickScan ticket during September and October. Non-active customers and all others may enter at opusivs.com/luckyscan. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. See official Lucky Scan Giveaway rules at opusivs.com/luckyscan.

For more information about Opus IVS DriveSafe and QuickScan and OEM scan solutions, click here.

