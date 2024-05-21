 OPUS IVS Study Reveals Answers to ADAS Reimbursement Challenges

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

OPUS IVS Study Reveals Answers to ADAS Reimbursement Challenges

The study concluded that the right diagnostic solution can minimize issues related to insurance reimbursement processes, reduce technician shortages and improve overall operational efficiency. 

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Opus IVS has announced the results from an industry study it conducted to better understand how the strategic adoption of diagnostic solutions significantly enhances the efficiency and profitability of collision repair shops.

Related Articles

Opus IVS presented an online study to more than 3,000 collision repairers during the first quarter of 2024. According to the study results, it was concluded that the right diagnostic solution can minimize issues related to insurance reimbursement processes, reduce technician shortages and improve overall operational efficiency. 

Insurance Reimbursement Challenges

One of the major hurdles identified in the study is the prevalence of insurance reimbursement issues, affecting approximately 33% of repair orders on average. These challenges stem from discrepancies in assessing repair costs, delays in processing claims and disputes over coverage. The complexity of modern vehicles, particularly with the integration of ADAS, further exacerbates these issues. However, the study highlights that selecting the appropriate diagnostic scanning partner can mitigate these challenges, potentially reducing insurance reimbursement issues by up to one-third (33%). 

Navigating Technician Shortages

Technician shortages have also been a persistent challenge for collision repair shops, with over 70% of shops facing a shortage of one or more technicians, according to the study. Factors such as an aging workforce, insufficient training programs and evolving skill requirements contribute to this shortage. However, the study found that partnering with the right diagnostic solution provider can reduce overall shortages by up to 40%. By leveraging advanced diagnostic capabilities and remote expertise, collision repair shops can attract and retain skilled technicians, thereby ensuring long-term success and sustainability. 

“As vehicles become increasingly complex, collision repair shops continue to face unprecedented challenges in delivering timely and high-quality repairs, and these results tell us that the right diagnostic solution not only can help streamline the repair process but also address critical issues such as insurance reimbursement challenges and technician shortages,” said Brian Herron, president and CEO of Opus IVS. “Our study underscores the transformative potential of diagnostic solutions, and we remain committed in driving efficiency gains and ensuring the long-term viability of collision repair shops.” 

To view the full study and whitepaper, click here.

For more information on Opus IVS, visit opusivs.com.  

You May Also Like

News

ASE Spring Testing Underway, Deadline June 30

Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals that spring testing is underway. Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9).

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Billions and Billions: Private Equity Investments in Collision Repair Surge 

In the last five months, more than $9 billion in capital has been invested into the collision repair industry by private equity firms.

By David Roberts
ASE Offers Tool Kit for Auto Service Professionals Month

The online ASE Tool Kit gives repair shops, parts suppliers and industry organizations access to ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications.

By Jason Stahl
Sandhills Community College to Offer Collision Engineering Program

The Collision Engineering program aims to help fill the more than 110,000 collision technician job openings expected through 2027.

By Jason Stahl
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 13.

By Jason Stahl
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
PRT Launches 59 New Complete Strut Assemblies

Extending PRT’s product portfolio in North America, the new release represents nearly 12M vehicles in new coverage.

By Jason Stahl
SUN Collision to Demo 1Search Plus Technology at Regional Conferences

SUN Collision will be showcasing its collision repair technology at the Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18 and Midwest Collision Repair Conference May 31-June 1.

By Jason Stahl