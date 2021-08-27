Opus IVS Surpasses One Million Collision Safety Scans

Opus IVS, a global leader in OEM-endorsed and aftermarket diagnostic scanning, calibration, programming and live expert support, announced that it has surpassed one million collision scans delivered through the new ScanSafe and DriveSafe family of products – well ahead of forecast.

One of the industry leaders in J2534 and remote flash programming, Opus IVS has achieved success in the collision market by combining a comprehensive OEM scanning solution and its aftermarket QuickScan feature, and by integrating it with CCC ONE estimating software. The result is a single tool, integrated into a shop’s workflow with scanning and reporting to help repairers deal with increasingly complex repairs, especially from ADAS-equipped vehicles. Its all-in-one tool is continuously improved by an in-house team of over 50 engineers and hundreds of other IVS staff members in seven offices. “Reaching our millionth scan was accelerated by Opus IVS’s technology focus allowing us to bring wide coverage for OEM scanning combined by fast, easy QuickScan for certain pre-scan and in-process diagnostics where the shop decides an OEM scan isn’t needed,” said Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS. “We are seeing significant growth in our business, and we are on track to deliver over two million scans next year, helping customers to ensure that essential vehicle safety systems are functioning properly after collision repair.”

Opus IVS’s strong coverage for OEM scanning goes all the way back to the 1996 model year for some brands due to the experience and capabilities of the Opus IVS acquisition of Drew Technologies, who led the way in bringing OEM diagnostic and reprogramming applications to the aftermarket through participation in the development of SAE standards, OEM relationships and collaboration on Right to Repair efforts. Today, Opus IVS still delivers OEM tools to dealerships for factory diagnostic systems, such as Toyota’s Techstream. “Opus IVS is proud to provide OEM-approved products by virtue of our long-term partnerships and licensing agreements with virtually every domestic and foreign car manufacturer,” said Herron.

QuickScan provides fast, easy scanning, often in two to four minutes without the need for any remote contact. The QuickScan originated from the Giotto scan tool through Opus’s 2020 acquisition of AutoEnginuity. Giotto was recognized at the time as best-in-class by multiple MSOs. “Today we are pleased to announce that through the hard work of our combined development teams, we have substantially completed the merge of diagnostic data from our acquisitions of AutoEnginuity and Autologic to expand coverage and continue on our vision to be the single leading diagnostic, calibration and support resource through innovative technology and best-in-class customer service,” said Herron.

