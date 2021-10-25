Opus IVS to Release IVSMap at SEMA Show

Opus IVS has announced today that it will introduce IVSMap at the SEMA Show (booth no. 35069), a patent-pending digital vehicle blueprint map integrating the diagnostic tool with Opus IVS repair data and ALLDATA service information.

Click Here to Read More

IVSMap creates an ADAS blueprint with a list of ADAS systems on the vehicle, calibrations required (by system), targets required, estimated time to calibrate system(s), service information links, ALLDATA trouble code service information lookup by DTC, Opus IVS repair suggestions by vehicle and technical notes. Additionally, IVSMap enables collision repairers to connect with an ADAS expert on-demand for that vehicle to help consult on a repair plan.

“IVSMap drives safety and productivity by alerting repairers to what ADAS equipment is on the vehicle before the repair, what targets are needed and other relevant calibration information,” said Brian Herron, presiden of Opus IVS. “It uses innovative technology developed by Opus IVS and integrated with our DriveSafe and ScanSafe tools to read ADAS information directly out of the vehicle ECUs and automatically provides a blueprint of ADAS technology and service information. From there, customers can press a button and connect remotely to our IVS 360 Live Expert Support team that covers every vehicle brand to answer questions or help resolve calibration issues or diagnostics.