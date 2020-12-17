Connect with us

Original One Parts Acquires PartCycle Technologies

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Original One Parts LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, has announced the acquisition of PartCycle Technologies, LLC.

PartCycle Technologies, LLC is an e-commerce marketplace for quality recycled OEM auto parts. Based in Florence, Ala., the company was founded in 2015 by two tech entrepreneurs with a shared passion for automobiles, DIY repair and technology. Designed specifically for the auto parts industry, PartCycle connects people who need auto parts with the people who have them, using a platform that is trustworthy, modern and very simple to use.

“Original One Parts plans to leverage PartCycle’s platform as a full-service e-commerce solution for our line of products,” said Wade Hilburn, CEO of Original One Parts. “PartCycle will immediately enhance Original One Parts technology capabilities, as well as expand our parts procurement and recycler relationships.”

Added PartCycle Technology President Ryan Anderson, “We are very excited to join forces with Original One Parts and Kinderhook Industries. Our technology and years of industry experience within the management team puts us in a unique position to have an immediate positive impact on the Original One Parts certified parts program.”

“PartCycle’s strong relationships with licensed recyclers will also enable Original One Parts to vastly expand its parts purchasing which will be a big boost for recyclers,” said Jerry Sullivan, executive chairman of Original One Parts.

For more information on Original One Parts, click here.

