Original One Parts Acquires Pebbles Auto Parts

Based in Baltimore, Md., Pebbles Auto Parts provides a superior program for automotive lighting. Founded by Bradley Rockstroh and Paul Redding in 2018, Pebbles has grown into a multi-million-dollar, top-tier supplier with a strong reputation for insurance quality reconditioned OE lighting.

“We are delighted to join forces with Pebbles Auto Parts to strengthen our offering of reconditioned OEM lighting for our insurance partners and the collision repair industry,” said Wade Hilburn, president and CEO of Original One Parts. “Paul and Brad have built a superior process, and their expertise and leadership will help Original One Parts become the premier supplier of ‘Certified Original’ lighting in the industry.”

The acquisition also expands Original One Parts’ distribution footprint, adding an East Coast hub to enhance its 24-hour delivery capabilities.

Added Redding, “We are happy to be partnering with Original One Parts. Not only will we now have the additional resources to better service our existing customers, we will also be able to scale and grow the Original One Parts products.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Original One Parts is a leading provider of certified OEM auto parts for use in both collision and mechanical repairs. It serves independent collision repair shops, dealership service centers, MSOs and other customers. With Original One Parts’ VINtegrity VIN-to-VIN matching and Certified Original six-step certification process, repairers can be confident that the parts they order meet the exact fit, form and function as a new part.