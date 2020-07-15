Original One Parts Adds to Management Team

Original One Parts , a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that industry veteran Brad Willen has joined their senior management team as executive vice president. Willen will be responsible for global supply chain, as well as playing a leadership role during the company’s anticipated growth.

Brad Willen

“Brad has a proven track record of managing growth through quality and innovation,” said Wade Hilburn, CEO of Original One Parts. “As Original One Parts is poised for accelerated growth since our recent acquisition, Brad will be a valued part of our management team.”

In 1990, Willen joined his family business, Triplett Auto Recyclers in Akron, OH, before it became LKQ Corporation’s first acquisition in 1998. Willen spent the next 20 years as a key member of the LKQ management team and served as the vice president of salvage procurement and pricing, where he managed those processes on a national scale.

Willen will leverage his 28 years of experience in the automotive recycling and aftermarket industry to oversee similar areas at Original One Parts. He will also assist in assembling a skilled management team to promote the highest level of quality and service in the industry.