News

Original One Parts Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Original One Parts LLC announced that Jim Porcari, founder and managing partner of Insurance Resources International, LLC, will be joining their board of directors.

Porcari has extensive experience in the auto physical damage claims and repair industries, having served as the executive claims leader for five insurance company acquisitions and seven claims department integrations in his 12 years as CCO at two carriers. He has worked as a C-level executive at multiple insurance companies, and companies in the insurer support ecosystem. He has also worked with private equity firms that work with insurers and insurer ecosystem companies.

“Jim has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in the vehicle claims and repair industry,” said Jerry Sullivan, executive chairman of Original One Auto Parts. “His guidance will be extremely helpful as we work closer with our insurance and collision repair partners to continue to provide certified OEM parts that meet and exceed the industry standards for replacement parts.”

In addition to his P&C industry work, Porcari is the founder and managing director of the MPB Fund, a 501(c)3 charitable fund focused on the needs of nursing students at Community Colleges.

Porcari joins current Original One Parts board members:

  • Wade Hilburn, CEO, Original One Parts
  • Jerry Sullivan, executive chairman, Original One Parts
  • Steve Greenspan, COO, asTech
  • Paul Cifelli, managing director, Kinderhook Industries
  • Nate Druckenmiller, vice president, Kinderhook Industries
  • John Lindle, executive chairman, asTech

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Original One Parts is a leading provider of certified OEM parts for use in both collision and mechanical repairs. It serves independent collision repair shops, dealership service centers, MSOs and other customers.

For more information about the solutions that Original Parts provides please contact: Original One Parts 877-441-000

