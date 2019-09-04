Original One Parts Launches Recycled Plus Line

Original One Parts, supplier of Certified Original reconditioned OEM auto parts, has announced the launch of a brand-new product line of recycled Certified Original parts, Recycled Plus.

In keeping with the Original One Parts tradition, the Recycled Plus product line will meet all original OEM specifications for form, fit and function. Through Original One Parts’ 6-Step VINtegrity Certification Process, each part is VIN-matched and tested to ensure the perfect fit of a like-new part, every time.

“This line of Recycled Plus parts allows us to expand our offering of high-quality parts at competitive prices to our partners in the collision repair industry,” said Wade Hilburn, president of Original One Parts. “Our customers can expect the same great fit and value with these recycled parts as they’ve come to expect from Original One Parts, and we are excited to continue to provide the highest-quality alternative parts in the industry.”

The Recycled Plus product line is available for purchase through CCC, Pinnacle, Car-Part.com, APU, Mitchell, PartsTrader, Amazon and eBay. Free delivery with free next-day delivery options and a one-year warranty are included with the purchase of all Recycled Plus parts.

The Recycled Plus product line includes hoods, fenders, panels, grilles, mirrors, lighting, impact bars, bumper absorbers and additional mechanical and collision parts.

For more information, visit www.originaloneparts.com or call (877) 441-0001.