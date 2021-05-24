Connect with us

Original One Parts Names Ben Bowman Senior VP of Global Supply Chain

on

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Ben Bowman has been named senior vice president of Global Supply Chain.

Bowman has held numerous global sourcing leadership positions in the automotive aftermarket, the most recent as vice president of supply chain and quality at TruckLabs. He has experience in international sourcing/outsourcing and product development for OEM, aftermarket and specialty equipment markets.

“Ben has extensive supply chain experience in both the OEM and automotive aftermarket and a cost management, continuous improvement mindset that will be an asset to Original One Parts as we continue to grow and expand our offerings for our collision repair and mechanical repair customers,” said Wade Hilburn, president and CEO of Original One Parts.

For more information about Original One Parts, call (877) 441-0001 or visit originaloneparts.com.

