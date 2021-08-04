Connect with us

Over 1,000 Attend ASE Instructors Training Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Over 1,000 instructors, presenters and industry guests from across the country participated in the ASE Instructors Training Conference held virtually last week. The sold-out event featured training classes for high school and post-secondary instructors from automotive, truck and collision repair programs.

“The ASE Instructors Training Conference is the largest training conference of its kind in the nation, and this year’s event was a huge success,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Because ASE continues to set the standard for offering innovative and informative resources for automotive educators, we had instructors from across the country participate in their choice of virtual sessions. We want to thank our conference sponsors ASE, Advance Auto Parts, ATech Training, Daimler Truck, Goodheart-Willcox, Isuzu Commercial Truck and Snap-on, along with all our other industry partners, all of whom gave exceptional presentations and provided valuable training that instructors could not receive anywhere else.”

Conference participants were able to view sessions in three different tracks – auto, collision and truck – each track offering more than 20 hours of technical update training. Those who registered for the conference by July 30 but were unable to attend any live sessions can view the recordings through Aug. 31. All live and recorded sessions viewed will count toward the ASE Education Foundation training requirement and will be shown on individuals’ training certificates.

To view the conference schedule, click here. To log in and view recorded training sessions and download handouts, click here.

