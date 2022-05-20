PA First Responders Learn New Skills through NABC F.R.E.E. Program

More than 50 first responders from Womelsdorf Fire Departments and surrounding areas gathered May 14 for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims all thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, D & R Auto Body, Farmers Insurance and HURST Jaws of Life.

A Womelsdorf, Pa., firefighter practices emergency extrication at the NABC F.R.E.E. program.

When drivers in Womelsdorf, Pa., have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.