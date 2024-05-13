Painters Supply and Equipment Acquires AeroCoat Source

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) has announced the acquisition of AeroCoat Source Inc. (AeroCoat).

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J., AeroCoat distributes high-quality coatings and painting solutions, serving customers across the aviation and military sectors.

Their New Jersey distribution center, along with the N.J. operations and sales teams, will continue to operate in their existing location, providing outstanding products and services to their valued customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome the AeroCoat team to the PSE family,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “AeroCoat has 25-plus years of leadership in the aerospace coatings distribution industry and they have an experienced team known for its extensive product knowledge, responsiveness, order accuracy and fulfillment. We look forward to partnering with the Aerocoat team to strengthen their inventory position and same-day delivery process to ensure long-term success for all stakeholders.”

With this latest acquisition, PSE enters its 15th state and further diversifies the business in the specialty coatings sector.

“The aerospace segment within PSE has grown significantly in recent years and the future outlook remains very strong,” Mayette said.



For more information on Painters Supply & Equipment, visit painterssupply.com.