Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires D&S Color Supply

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced it has completed the acquisition of D&S Color Supply. The acquisition adds two locations in the greater Cleveland, Ohio market and further expands PSE’s market presence in the Northern Ohio region. D&S is a PPG Platinum Distributor that is headquartered in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, with an additional location in North Canton, Ohio.

“We are extremely excited to have the D&S organization join forces with Painters Supply as we continue to strengthen our presence in the State of Ohio,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “The high service model and customer-focused commitment that the D&S team consistently delivers perfectly aligns with PSE and will only be strengthened as we become one.”

Ben Ihde, owner of D&S, will join PSE as part of the regional leadership team. He will continue to ensure that his team delivers industry-leading service to their customers while driving continued growth in the region.

“This acquisition marks another important expansion of PSE’s business in the Midwest and signifies our commitment to grow in that region,” said Mayette. “We will remain an active acquirer of strategic distributors in the Midwest, Southeast and nationally to support our aggressive growth goals.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 45 branch locations across Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. PSE serves more than 8,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, fleet operators and various other commercial, industrial and aerospace accounts.

For more information about Painters Supply & Equipment Co., visit painterssupply.com.