Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

SCI is a leading distributor of paints, coatings and supplies for industrial, marine, architectural and government applications throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Metro Detroit.

“SCI is a strong distributor with a solid reputation of providing industry-leading products and value-added services to various specialty coatings end-users,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “The addition of the SCI team reinforces our continued commitment to aggressively grow our specialty coatings business.”

Dan Brownlee, founder and owner of SCI, will join PSE as part of the regional leadership team. He and his team will continue to service their customers at a high level, while driving continued specialty coatings segment growth for PSE.