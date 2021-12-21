 Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings
Consolidators

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced it has acquired Specialty Coatings, Inc. (SCI).

SCI is a leading distributor of paints, coatings and supplies for industrial, marine, architectural and government applications throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Metro Detroit.

“SCI is a strong distributor with a solid reputation of providing industry-leading products and value-added services to various specialty coatings end-users,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “The addition of the SCI team reinforces our continued commitment to aggressively grow our specialty coatings business.”

Dan Brownlee, founder and owner of SCI, will join PSE as part of the regional leadership team. He and his team will continue to service their customers at a high level, while driving continued specialty coatings segment growth for PSE.

“On behalf of the entire SCI team, we are extremely proud to join the PSE organization and are excited about the future,” said Brownlee. “PSE’s strong customer service model, robust industry knowledge and unparalleled commitment to the specialty coatings business made this a natural fit. We look forward to continued success with PSE.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 52 branch locations and three distribution centers across Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. PSE serves more than 8,200 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, fleet operators and various other commercial, industrial and aerospace businesses.

For more information about Painters Supply & Equipment Co., visit painterssupply.com.

