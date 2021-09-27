Connect with us

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Westside Paint & Supply

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced the acquisition of Westside Paint & Supply. Westside is a PPG Platinum Distributor that is headquartered in Bay City, Mich., and was founded by David Royal in 1983.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Westside team to Painters Supply” said Patrick Mayette, CEO of PSE. “We’re looking forward to providing additional tools and resources to ensure the team’s future success.”

Added Westside Paint & Supply Owner David Royal, “We are extremely proud to join the PSE team and excited about our future. PSE’s high service model and strong regional presence made this a natural fit.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 51 branch locations and three distribution centers across Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. PSE serves more than 8,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, fleet operators and various other commercial, industrial, architectural and aerospace businesses.

For more information about Painters Supply & Equipment Co., visit painterssupply.com.

