Painters Supply & Equipment Co. Adds Six Stores in Georgia

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced it has completed the acquisition of Automotive Paint & Equipment (AP&E). The acquisition adds six locations in Georgia and further expands PSE’s market presence in the Southeast U.S.

AP&E is a Platinum Distributor headquartered in Warner Robins, Ga., with additional stores in Brunswick, Dublin, Macon, Savannah and Statesboro. Founded in 1987, AP&E has been owned and operated by Dean and Brian Wilkerson.

“We are excited to welcome the Automotive Paint & Equipment team members to the PSE family” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “AP&E’s strong commitment to servicing their customers with industry-leading products and services will only be strengthened as they join PSE.

“This acquisition marks another significant expansion of PSE’s footprint in the southeast and signifies our commitment to grow in that region. We will remain an active acquirer of strategic distributors in the midwest, southeast and nationally in 2019 to support our aggressive growth goals.”

Brian Wilkerson, co-owner of AP&E, will assume a leadership role as regional manager with PSE. He will be responsible for continued growth in the region and ensuring his team continues to service their customers at a high level.

“Brian and I are extremely excited about the future for all AP&E employees, and I am proud to retire knowing that the AP&E team are in great hands with PSE,” said Dean Wilkerson.

Added Brian Wilkerson, “This was a perfect fit for our family and employees based on our relationship with PSE and the shared ideals of our organizations.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 43 branch locations across Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania. PSE serves more than 7,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, fleet operators and various other commercial, industrial and aerospace accounts. PSE is a PPG Platinum Distributor and maintains strong market share across its footprint.

For more information about Painters Supply & Equipment Co., visit www.painterssupply.com.