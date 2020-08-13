Painters Supply & Equipment Expands into Mid-Atlantic U.S.

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced that an affiliate of the company has completed the acquisition of Nyquist, Inc. The acquisition adds five locations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Nyquist was founded in 1955 by George Nyquist Sr., who later sold the business to his son, George Nyquist Jr. The business has grown to five branch locations and services customers throughout the states of Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome Nyquist to our growing PSE family of businesses,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “The team at Nyquist has done an outstanding job growing the business in the markets they serve, and we look forward to partnering with them to strengthen the business further to ensure long-term growth.”

Added Nyquist President George Nyquist Jr., “Painters Supply was the perfect organization to partner with. PSE shares the same philosophy as Nyquist always has – to provide best-in-class products and service solutions to each and every customer they serve. Our team is excited to have PSE’s support and resources to accelerate our growth and take our business to the next level.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 50 branch locations and two distribution centers across Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. PSE serves more than 8,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, fleet operators and various other commercial, industrial and aerospace businesses. PSE is a PPG Platinum Distributor and maintains strong market share across its footprint.