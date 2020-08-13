Connect with us

Consolidators

Painters Supply & Equipment Expands into Mid-Atlantic U.S.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced that an affiliate of
the company has completed the acquisition of Nyquist, Inc. The acquisition adds five locations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Based in Baltimore, Md., Nyquist was founded in 1955 by George Nyquist Sr., who later sold the business to his son, George Nyquist Jr. The business has grown to five branch locations and services customers throughout the states of Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome Nyquist to our growing PSE family of businesses,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “The team at Nyquist has done an outstanding job growing the business in the markets they serve, and we look forward to partnering with them to strengthen the business further to ensure long-term growth.”

Added Nyquist President George Nyquist Jr., “Painters Supply was the perfect organization to partner with. PSE shares the same philosophy as Nyquist always has – to provide best-in-class products and service solutions to each and every customer they serve. Our team is excited to have PSE’s support and resources to accelerate our growth and take our business to the next level.”

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Mich., PSE has grown to 50 branch locations and two distribution centers across Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. PSE serves more than 8,000 customers, including collision repair shops, auto dealerships, fleet operators and various other commercial, industrial and aerospace businesses. PSE is a PPG Platinum Distributor and maintains strong market share across its footprint.

Advertisement

For more information about Painters Supply & Equipment Co., visit painterssupply.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Cancer Survivor Receives Christmas in July Gift from CARSTAR

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New VP of Glass Operations

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Announces Additions to Executive Team

Consolidators: CARSTAR Porter’s Kearney Body Shop Opens in Missouri

Advertisement

on

Painters Supply & Equipment Expands into Mid-Atlantic U.S.

on

CARSTAR on Nicholasville Opens in Kentucky

on

Fix Auto USA Expands in Orange County, Calif.

on

Focus Advisors Offers Update on Collision Consolidation
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Associations: SCRS Successfully Advocates to Preserve 1963 Consent Decree

News: I-CAR to Extend Free Access to RTS Portal Through End of Year

Products: Tsunami Launches Dust Collector Regenerative Dryer

Consolidators: Painters Supply & Equipment Expands into Mid-Atlantic U.S.

Video: VIDEO: Making a Good Weld, Part 2
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vortex Sprayliners, Inc.

Vortex Sprayliners, Inc.
Contact: John KottPhone: 800-486-7839Phone: 949-770-2316
27161 Burbank Street, Foothill Ranch CA 92610
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Article Exposes Insurance Company Steering Tactics

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Refinish

Spray-Gun Tips for Automotive Painting
Connect