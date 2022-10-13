Video: Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview
Video
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview
Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance.
Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance, featuring:
- three bases
- 15,000-plus color formulas
- direct-to-metal capability
- adhesion to a wide range of substrates
- full range of physical and digital color tools
This video is part 8 of an 8-part series on Paladin Industrial Coatings.
To watch part 1, click here.
To watch part 2, click here.
To watch part 3, click here.
To watch part 4, click here.
To watch part 5, click here.
To watch part 6, click here.
To watch part 7, click here.