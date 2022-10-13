 Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Factory Pack Colors

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 1
Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance.
Paladin Industrial Coatings are the perfect coatings to defend, protect and enhance, featuring:

  • three bases
  • 15,000-plus color formulas
  • direct-to-metal capability
  • adhesion to a wide range of substrates
  • full range of physical and digital color tools

This video is part 8 of an 8-part series on Paladin Industrial Coatings.

To watch part 1, click here.

To watch part 2, click here.

To watch part 3, click here.

To watch part 4, click here.

To watch part 5, click here.

To watch part 6, click here.

To watch part 7, click here.

