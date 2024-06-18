 Participate in the CREF Denver Golf Ball Drop

Participate in the CREF Denver Golf Ball Drop

Buy a golf ball in the golf ball drop at CREF's fundraiser July 9 in Denver and you could win $7,500!

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Looking for a fun way to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and collision students, instructors and schools across the country and possibly win $7,500? Then you need to participate in CREF’s golf ball drop at their golf fundraiser July 9, 2024 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo.

The details are as follows:

  • Golf balls are $15 each 
  • CREF has up to 1,000 to sell
  • Winner gets half the golf ball drop “pot” — if CREF sells all 1,000, the winner will get $7,500
  • Participants do not need to be at the golf event to win

The golf balls will be dropped from a balcony onto a green, and the closest one to the hole (or in the hole) wins!

To buy your golf ball(s) today, click here.

