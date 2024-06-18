Participate in the CREF Denver Golf Ball Drop

Looking for a fun way to support the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and collision students, instructors and schools across the country and possibly win $7,500? Then you need to participate in CREF’s golf ball drop at their golf fundraiser July 9, 2024 at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colo.

The details are as follows:

Golf balls are $15 each

CREF has up to 1,000 to sell

Winner gets half the golf ball drop “pot” — if CREF sells all 1,000, the winner will get $7,500

Participants do not need to be at the golf event to win

The golf balls will be dropped from a balcony onto a green, and the closest one to the hole (or in the hole) wins!

To buy your golf ball(s) today, click here.