 Parts Authority Acquires National Autobody Parts Warehouse
BodyShop Business

on

on

Guess the Car and Ease Inflation with $50!

on

SEMA Show to Offer Expanded Project Vehicle Info via App

on

ASE Hosts 50th Anniversary Celebration
Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Parts Authority Acquires National Autobody Parts Warehouse

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Parts Authority announced it has acquired National Autobody Parts Warehouse Inc., headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. The transaction was finalized on July 1.

National Autobody Parts Warehouse opened its doors more than 28 years ago. Today, it is one of the largest suppliers of collision parts in Texas. The company’s mission is to provide the best service, along with the highest-quality parts. The company services all of Texas, most of Oklahoma and Louisiana with same-day delivery.

“It’s so rewarding after 28 years to be acquired by an outstanding company like Parts Authority,” said Mike Dolabi, president of National Autobody. “This partnership is a major benefit for our customers to access a larger supply of quality collision and mechanical parts. Not only will our customers benefit from this merger, but our team members will have access to excellent career opportunities. I am so excited to see what our companies can accomplish together.”

Added Parts Authority President and CEO Randy Buller, “We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner up with Mike and his team at National Auto Body. Their success speaks for itself; great people, great service, and great knowledge. Much like Parts Authority, National Autobody Parts Warehouse keeps its eye on the ball when it comes to fast, reliable service, and innovation. Welcome to the team!”

