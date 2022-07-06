Parts Authority Acquires National Autobody Parts Warehouse

Click Here to Read More

National Autobody Parts Warehouse opened its doors more than 28 years ago. Today, it is one of the largest suppliers of collision parts in Texas. The company’s mission is to provide the best service, along with the highest-quality parts. The company services all of Texas, most of Oklahoma and Louisiana with same-day delivery.

“It’s so rewarding after 28 years to be acquired by an outstanding company like Parts Authority,” said Mike Dolabi, president of National Autobody. “This partnership is a major benefit for our customers to access a larger supply of quality collision and mechanical parts. Not only will our customers benefit from this merger, but our team members will have access to excellent career opportunities. I am so excited to see what our companies can accomplish together.”