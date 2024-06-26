 PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Latest Collision Industry Trends

News

PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Latest Collision Industry Trends

Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn will share his insights on parts pricing, new and used car markets, and more.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

PartsTrader announced it will be holding a webinar July 24, 2024 at 9 a.m. PST featuring Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn sharing his expert insights on:

  • The ongoing impact of last year’s UAW strike on parts pricing
  • The softening of the new and used car markets
  • Detailed look at parts inflation trends
  • Live Q&A session

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical tips directly from an industry leader. 

With limited spots available, those interested are encouraged to register now.

