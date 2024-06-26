PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Latest Collision Industry Trends

PartsTrader announced it will be holding a webinar July 24, 2024 at 9 a.m. PST featuring Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn sharing his expert insights on:

The ongoing impact of last year’s UAW strike on parts pricing

The softening of the new and used car markets

Detailed look at parts inflation trends

Live Q&A session

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical tips directly from an industry leader.

With limited spots available, those interested are encouraged to register now.