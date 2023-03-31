Payton Cozart Promoted to National Sales Manager

Carlisle Fluid Technologies has announced the promotion of Payton Cozart to national sales manager for DeVilbiss Automotive. Cozart has over 11 years of experience in the finishing industry.

Cozart began his Carlisle career as a process engineer before transitioning to the field as an industrial account manager. His most recent role was product manager of manual atomization and application accessories for both industrial and refinish markets. Cozart’s sales experience and product management background will help develop and grow the DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing business.

“Payton will build relationships with valued channel partners and support the growth of the DeVilbiss Automotive Refinish business,” said Andres Lacassie, vice president of sales and marketing for Carlisle Fluid Technologies. “Payton’s refreshed perspective will help elevate the business.”

For more information on DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, visit autorefinishdevilbiss.com.