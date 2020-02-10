PBES Conference Set for May 18-20 in Indianapolis

The Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference will be held May 18-20, 2020 at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown in Indianapolis, Ind.

The theme for this year’s conference is, “People and Profits,” and will focus on the lifeblood of companies – its employees – and ensuring profitable success.

Be sure to join industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share your knowledge and ideas that will impact your future success.

The annual PBES Conference provides attendees with:

Dynamic speakers and workshops

Updates on the latest industry trends

Networking opportunities

The Innovation Fair will also be back, allowing attendees to meet with premier manufacturers in the paint, body and equipment supply business.

Conference registration will open in mid-February. For more information on PBES, visit autocare.org/pbes.