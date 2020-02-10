PBES Conference Set for May 18-20 in Indianapolis

The Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference will be held May 18-20, 2020 at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown in Indianapolis, Ind.
The theme for this year’s conference is, “People and Profits,” and will focus on the lifeblood of companies – its employees – and ensuring profitable success.
Be sure to join industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share your knowledge and ideas that will impact your future success.
The annual PBES Conference provides attendees with:
- Dynamic speakers and workshops
- Updates on the latest industry trends
- Networking opportunities
The Innovation Fair will also be back, allowing attendees to meet with premier manufacturers in the paint, body and equipment supply business.
Conference registration will open in mid-February. For more information on PBES, visit autocare.org/pbes.