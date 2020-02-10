Connect with us

Events

PBES Conference Set for May 18-20 in Indianapolis

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference will be held May 18-20, 2020 at the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown in Indianapolis, Ind.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The theme for this year’s conference is, “People and Profits,” and will focus on the lifeblood of companies – its employees – and ensuring profitable success.

Be sure to join industry-leading distributors, manufacturers, WDs and manufacturers’ reps to share your knowledge and ideas that will impact your future success.

The annual PBES Conference provides attendees with:

  • Dynamic speakers and workshops
  • Updates on the latest industry trends
  • Networking opportunities

The Innovation Fair will also be back, allowing attendees to meet with premier manufacturers in the paint, body and equipment supply business.

Conference registration will open in mid-February. For more information on PBES, visit autocare.org/pbes.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

PBES Conference Set for May 18-20 in Indianapolis

on

Midwest Auto Body Trade Show Set for Feb. 27-29, 2020

on

HD Repair Forum Releases Details for Third Annual Event

on

SCRS to Hold Awards and Corporate Member Recognition Event
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CREF Invites Dealers to Become ‘Part of the Solution’ with New Initiative

News: ASE Renews Kasey Kahne Partnership

News: DCR Systems Opens Dealership ‘Super Shop’ Showcasing Symach Technology

Video: VIDEO: Finding Leaders in Your Body Shop

Consolidators: CARSTAR Owners Open Second Store in Texas
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SEM Products, Inc.

SEM Products, Inc.
Phone: 866-327-7829
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Attention: Please Post This Important Safety Information for Your Customers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

How to Explain the Value of OEM Parts to Your Customers

Sponsored Content

A ROAD MAP FOR AN INDEPENDENT OPERATOR
Connect