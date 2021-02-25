Pennsylvania Body Shop Earns GM’s Highest Certification

Professionals Auto Body of Altoona, Pa., announced it has been awarded General Motors’ highest designation certification for collision and mechanical repairs.

“Professionals Auto Body has more up-to-date equipment, trained/certified technicians and office staff than anyone in the area,” said Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body. “Having access to repair procedures on today’s vehicles is vital. Being certified allows the direct OEM link. No others in the area, including insurance people and dealers, have this designation.

“The many certifications we have are only one step to a quality safe repair. There are many things that have to be in place, and the biggest is a culture throughout the company for high levels of quality-oriented staff with the commitment to service our customers. Those are very difficult to find.”

Perretta admits that anyone can be certified, but being able to live up to the high levels of criteria required is what will be interesting to see as time goes on.

“If a shop doesn’t repair consumers’ damaged vehicles to General Motors standards, they will be removed from the program,” said Perretta.

For more information on Professionals Auto Body, visit professionalsautobody.com.