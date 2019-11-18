Pennsylvania Body Shop to Donate Toys to Needy Families Again This Christmas

Professionals Auto Body of Altoona, Pa., announced it has once again teamed up with Santa and the Altoona and Logan Township police departments to deliver presents to as many needy families this year as possible throughout the community, nursing homes and retirement homes.

Along with the community donating toys and stuffed animals, Professionals is currently looking to raise monetary donations to help buy new clothing, shoes, school items, toys and other essential items for needy families.

“The outpouring of support and donations we received so far and in past years for this cause is truly amazing,” said Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body. “This is all about helping the families in our community and giving the children a great Christmas.”

Anyone interested in donating or learning more about this program should call (814) 696-8466 and ask for Jamie or Ron, or stop by the Professionals Auto Body Duncansville location.