Pennsylvania Veteran Receives Recycled Ride

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that a Pennsylvania veteran recently received a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of his family thanks to Diehl Collision of Washington (formerly Nadalin Auto Body) and GEICO.

Click Here to Read More

“Diehl Collision is so honored to be able to participate in such a great program,” said Kody Niedzwiecki, general manager of Diehl Collision. “We take a lot of pride in our community and are happy to step up, especially in trying times like these. When we move into a new community, we enjoy being a part of that community. In this case, we want to continue the great legacy that Nadalin Auto Body started. We are so excited to gift this vehicle to Mr. Dorsey, a deserving local veteran who is retired from the Army, serving from 2003-2010, including a deployment to Iraq. Mr. Dorsey received honors such as the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Overseas Service Ribbon. This is now the seventh vehicle that Diehl Collision has gifted with the help of GEICO, the National Auto Body Council and the rest of our sponsors.”

The presentation was held at Diehl Collision in Washington, Pa., and Dorsey was selected by the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System.

Dorsey received a 2018 Kia Soul and was overjoyed with receiving the vehicle. He will make his first trip to go home and show his family his new vehicle, which will allow him to go grocery shopping and get to work.