 Penske Truck Leasing Dedicates Classroom at WyoTech
Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

News

Penske Truck Leasing Dedicates Classroom at WyoTech

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Penske Truck Leasing recently held a dedication ceremony at the WyoTech campus in Laramie, Wyo., as the company branded a diesel training classroom. The classroom will be utilized for hands-on diesel technology training, which introduces students to various training such as diagnostics, fuel and engine exhaust system, maintenance and repair, industry certifications and career opportunities in the industry.

Click Here to Read More
Penske Truck Leasing’s new diesel training classroom at WyoTech will introduce students to various training such as diagnostics, fuel and engine exhaust system, maintenance and repair, industry certifications and career opportunities in the industry.

Over the last 10 years, Penske has hired more than 280 WyoTech graduates nationally to work as technicians in its regional operations.

“Diesel technicians are vital to Penske and the entire industry,” said Fred Haddad, area vice president of Penske Truck Leasing. “The technicians graduating from WyoTech and that subsequently get hired to work in trucking maintain vehicle uptime and supply chain efficiency.”

Diesel technicians are a key component in keeping essential supply chains moving; nearly every good consumed in the U.S. is transported by truck. The U.S. trucking industry hauls more than 70% of all transported freight. Penske works with leading technical schools and related organizations such as SkillsUSA and the TechForce Foundation to meet the current and future demand of technicians.

“WyoTech is proud to support Penske in delivering entry level technicians to meet the needs of Penske’s job openings,” said Shawn Nunley, vice president of training at WyoTech. “The partnership we have with Penske provides a pathway for career opportunities after our students’ nine months of training at WyoTech. Having a classroom branded with the Penske name is aspirational for our students while they are here — a reminder to show up and work hard for the opportunity to work at a company like Penske. We love to see our graduates land with great employers.”

Penske Truck Leasing operates and maintains one of the industry’s largest fleets with its truck maintenance technician workforce comprising about 9,450 of the company’s 39,000-plus associates.

WyoTech, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides career training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

For more information on WyoTech, visit wyotech.edu.

