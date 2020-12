Click Here to Read More

Mondofix Inc. (Fix Network World) announced it has appointed Scott Bridges as vice president of sales for its national collision and glass business in the U.S.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist for West Region

ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Kevork Kahwajian as strategic operations specialist for the network’s operations in the west region of the U.S.

Read more here.