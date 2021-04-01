People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

When industry supporters purchase a copy of “What Cars Say,” a portion of the sale will be donated to a fund for future female technicians.

Alignable Names Dianna Yurko of Autocrafters CARSTAR Local Business Person Of Year

Alignable conducted a month-long search throughout North America for local business leaders who have gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID crisis.

Dynabrade Names New President

Dynabrade, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Buffamonti as the company’s new president, effective April 1, 2021.

