People on the Move

New Car Book Raises Funds for Female Collision Students

When industry supporters purchase a copy of “What Cars Say,” a portion of the sale will be donated to a fund for future female technicians.

Read more here.

Alignable Names Dianna Yurko of Autocrafters CARSTAR Local Business Person Of Year

Alignable conducted a month-long search throughout North America for local business leaders who have gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID crisis.

Read more here.

Dynabrade Names New President

Dynabrade, Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Buffamonti as the company’s new president, effective April 1, 2021.

Read more here.

