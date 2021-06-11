People on the Move

Vidal-Brown comes to Caliber most recently from G6 Hospitality, where she led HR strategy, business transformation and internal communications as chief HR and communications officer.

Read more here.

CIF Elects New Trustee From Enterprise Holdings

The Collision Industry Foundation announced the election of Yvette Burke, vice president, Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise Holdings Inc., to the CIF Board of Trustees.

Read more here.

Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as CEO

Brian McManus was appointed as Brent Windom’s successor and will hold the dual role of executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Read more here.

Axalta Appoints SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer

Scanlan joins Axalta from Haemonetics, a publicly traded global medical technology company, where she served as senior vice president, Global Human Resources, leading the company’s integrated HR strategy worldwide.