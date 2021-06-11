Connect with us

News

People on the Move

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Advertisement

Vidal-Brown comes to Caliber most recently from G6 Hospitality, where she led HR strategy, business transformation and internal communications as chief HR and communications officer.

Read more here.

CIF Elects New Trustee From Enterprise Holdings

The Collision Industry Foundation announced the election of Yvette Burke, vice president, Replacement & Leisure Division at Enterprise Holdings Inc., to the CIF Board of Trustees.

Read more here.

Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as CEO

Brian McManus was appointed as Brent Windom’s successor and will hold the dual role of executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Read more here.

Axalta Appoints SVP/Chief Human Resources Officer

Scanlan joins Axalta from Haemonetics, a publicly traded global medical technology company, where she served as senior vice president, Global Human Resources, leading the company’s integrated HR strategy worldwide.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: I-CAR RTS Portal Becomes Mainstay in Collision Industry

News: G&C Auto Body, Allstate and PPG Donate Three Recycled Rides

News: Babcox Media Launches New Contributor Portals

Consolidators: Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Advertisement

on

People on the Move

on

Allstate Partners with Opus IVS

on

Association News

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: Protected: Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game

News: Allstate Partners with Opus IVS

Products: U-POL Introduces White E-Coat

News: Association News

News: People on the Move
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Standox

Standox
Contact: Katie HenwoodFax: 734-454-4983
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right

Sponsored Content

Protected: Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game
Connect
BodyShop Business