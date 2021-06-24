People on the Move

Connect with us

Axalta Coating Systems Appoints Jun Liao as Regional President, Asia Pacific

Liao will report directly to CEO Robert Bryant and will manage all of Axalta’s business operations in the Asia-Pacific region and drive the company’s growth strategy in the region.

Read more here.

Uni-Select Appoints New President & COO of Canadian Automotive Group

Uni-Select Inc. announced the appointment of Emilie Gaudet to the position of president and chief operating officer, Canadian Automotive Group, effective July 1, 2021.

Read more here.

WIN Names 2021 Board Members, Cornerstone Award Recipients

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

Read more here.

BodyShop Business