Axalta Names New Member to Board of Directors

Rakesh Sachdev will serve on the company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.

CIF Elects Dan Risley of CCC as New Trustee

The CIF has elected Dan Risley, vice president of Quality Repair and Market Development for CCC Information Services, as the newest member of the CIF Board of Trustees.

