People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

Team PRP announced it named Jarret W. Hann as its new executive director.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Names Michael Casula Chief Information Officer

In this role, Casula will provide leadership and strategic direction in building and supporting Crash Champions’ technology infrastructure and business processes.

Read more here.

Hunter Deutschland Welcomes New Managing Director

Hunter Engineering has welcomed Marco Kempin as the new managing director of Hunter Deutschland, GmbH.

Read more here.

AirPro Diagnostics Adds to Leadership Team

AirPro Diagnostics has announced the appointment of industry leaders Thomas Deacon to national sales director and Brian Evces to national director of strategic accounts.